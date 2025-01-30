Watch and listen to what David Knight has to say! He got most of the yeast! IMHO of course!

AI stands for Animated Idiocy! Machine sentience is a hoax, a make beleive just as “viruses” and “vaccination” and all the rest! These make believes have always been used as weapons of “social engineering” to destroy “humanity” .. essentially to transform, or to be precise to devolve human mind and human critical thinking into robotic submission: an AI in human body!

Wake up? Yeah, but can they? Given the state power is getting more centralized more powerful than ever with all evidences to the contrary against humanity as we all are witnessing? Even the Author, David Knight still beblieves that the solution must come from such “power” but just in “small scale” a.k.a local power, local authority… “limitted small government!” What a beautiful oxymoron!

Has David and everyone in his ilk a.k.a “liberrtarians” ever understood that power begets power; authority begets authority?

Has David and his ilk ever wondered why and how “government” just gets bigger and more powerful more intruding than ever since it was established in a small scale of human society… a tribal nation several millennia ago with all kind of bulllock of gods and goddeses?

It’s just me, folks! The last word is always yours!