My friend, I still apologize for the long delay although I had asked you to be patient with me and that the delay was deliberately calculated for "special purpose."

Remember that I did asked you to visit the website “The Anarchist Library” NOT because there is answer there, but because the lack of it! :-)

As I also discussed that the main reason people in general do not understand and/or misunderstand, misconceive, and misconstrue “anarchy/anarchism” is because those called themselves anarchists have failed to understand “anarchy” themselves. That’s why in the past many anarchists collaborated with communists in some "political activities and projects” and have collaborated with right-wing statists (the so-called libertarians and minimalists)

Worst of all, these “anarchists” have tried their best to avoid to discuss directly the fundamental issue/question “HOW TO GET THERE FROM HERE.”

Even Andrew J. Galambos in his oral lectures spanning from 1961 to 1989, which later transcribed into a thousand page book titled “SIC ITUR AD ASTRA” never mentions such fundamental issue. This thick book was gifted to me by my penpal and editor Mr Robert Klassen, and it took me over a month to chew it bit by bit and all! I owe him a great deal in this regard.

There are some reasons for this. But one main reason is “fear!” Why?

The Cloak of Nonviolence to Cover Impotence, Cowardice, and Dishonesty

All true anarchists know and understand that they will never be able to live as anarchist as long as government/authority still exists! Therefore true anarchists’ life time mission is to work out HOW TO ABOLISH GOVERNMENT!

You see my friend, that’s the reason why although I am an anarchist but have never attended any “anarcho gathering” at all. Don’t take me wrong. I don’t attend because there is nothing for me there. But such gathering is needed to raise awareness about “anarchism” in general public and the population at large!

However, claiming such gathering is anarchist is misleading; and that avoiding to discuss such fundamental issue (how to get there from here) with such nonsensical “non-violence” is pure cowardice and dishonesty!

Simply such “gathering” still needs “government permission” to be held and operating under government’s rules! And that government, (a.k.a organized thuggery) “power/authority” based on monopoly of violence, which will never tolerate any activity that threatens its power.

Ways to Abolish Government

Some “anarchists” even stupidly suggest that in order to have “anarchy” a “good benevolent government” is needed in transition to teach and train people how to live without government in anarchy!

-How to get/form such “good benevolent government” to teach people how not to need “government?”

-If people had such “benevolent government” to “coerce” them to live without government, there is no need to abolish such benevolent government!

By the way, such stupid suggestion does sound familiar indeed! Who said “the State will withering after the “super-benevolent state/government” of proletariat rule?” Of course Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels!

““The first act by virtue of which the State really constitutes itself the representative of the whole of society – the taking possession of the means of production in the name of society – this is, at the same time, its last independent act as a State. State interference in social relations becomes, in one domain after another, superfluous and then dies out of itself; the government of persons is replaced by the administration of things, and by the conduct of processes of production. The State is not ‘abolished.’ It dies out.” – Sonnenschein edition, 1892, p. 76 (The phrase “dies out” has sometimes been translated “withers away.”)

Notice that “the government of persons is replaced by the administration of things”

You see my friend, statists (and religious people) are masters of deception with nonsensical words. Administration is the process of set of activities performed by trained persons to carry out certain tasks; and that “society” is the aggregate of persons living together. Then what are “things” that administer (manage and be responsible) persons to perform certain task in order for “society to governs itself?”

How long or many generations of persons being strictly trained in such coercive environment to live as communists and proletariats needed for the day when all government’s thugs and bureaucrats just walk away to render a “dying out government?”

No elaboration from Karl Marx or Friedrich Engels. except all the later explanation and spinning by modern socialists and communists and “anarchists.”

No one with right mind would want such “benevolent coercive state!” at the first place. That’s why people in early anarcho-socialist movement like Pierre-Joseph Proudhon split from Karl Marx’s communism.

The well educated and well informed Majority

Another way you would hear is an empty cliché: Non-violent method: That is to keep informing/educating people until there is enough people/ majority to walk away from government and build a better alternative to make government obsolete! Really? Does government “allow” people to turn their back on their violent control?

Tell me, or show me a single case in our entire human history that a social change made by the majority! Or is it always a thoughtful, daring, and committed minority that acts decisively and changes the course of human history? And the fact that the whole human kind has always been ruled by a very small minority to this very moment would expose such silly noble idea, if not delusional and dishonest!

Years ago (2013) I heard that a group of anarchists/Libertarians/ anarcho-capitalists led by Jeff Berwick promoted Galt's Gulch Chile project in the Curacaví region of Chile, presumably with the hope that such “anarcho-capitalist enclave” would be an example/model for people to join and contagiously “copy” somewhere else!

When I heard of such project I just shook my head and told my friend that Jeff must have been misunderstood “system of government power” regardless left or right! And I even said to my friend that Confucius had made the same such silly mistake of “misunderstanding of government” several times in his life!

Government is organized thuggery run by psychopaths and by the worst of humanity (do I still need to prove this with evidences?) which will never tolerate any activity that threatens its grip on people.

Just look at what government has done to the true cryptos especially the very first crypto Bitcoin! Look at what government have done to all the good people who have tried to do good for the people, introduce good things for society around the world? Do I still need to list them here to prove this?

That’s said. Jeff Berwick has been doing well with smaller project/business of “Anarchapulco” in Acapulco, Mexico so far! Good on him! Wish them all the best!

But, please don’t mistakenly think such “annual conference” is “anarchy.”

A TRUE REVOLUTION IS NEEDED TO ABOLISH GOVERNMENT

To abolish a government is not difficult at all. Abolish government not an issue at all. We all have heard and witnessed governments being abolished. Some of us even participated in such events unknowingly!

Just take a good look back at some famous abolition of government such as the American revolution 1775, the French revolution 1789, the Russian revolution 1917, Chinese revolution October 1949, and the “controlled revolution” in 1989 in which the almighty Soviet Government and several communist governments were abolished.

The problem is after such abolition of such government, instantly new government were established in the name of “democracy” and the “state!”

You see my friend, to understand how to successfully and truly abolish a government so that it will not be re-established is very “difficult” indeed!

First, it needs an anarchist mind to think and act in such direction.

Imagine or suppose that Washington, Jefferson and some of their “founding fathers” after successfully abolished the British rule declared that:

1- All the people are now free and just keep their arms and go home and take full self-responsibility for themselves

2- Encourage people to be prepared and ready to deal swiftly and decisively with any attempt to re-establish government, a negation of liberty and happiness, in whatever form.

Such “Revolution” is not just to abolish government … but declare and encourage people to exercise self-responsibility with self-defense self-preservation…Encourage people to arm themselves… take back all responsibility for themselves and be prepared and ready to dealt with any attempt of reestablishing organized thuggery swiftly and decisively!

Imagine or suppose the French did the same. No guillotine needed. The Russians did the same. No Cheka. The Chinese revolution did the same. No famine and no cultural revolution. And in 1989, people in those ex-communist nations did the same, the world would have been in much better shape with less organized thuggery. And the Jews would have remained a bunch of two bit “Fagin!” :-) And the Jewish Genocidal State of stolen land would have never taken place at all. Lol!

People by nature with self-defense and self-interest instincts (God given laws/rights or natural laws/rights) DO NOT need to be taught or trained to live freely.

Has humankind ever been trained beforehand to live and survived? Of course not. People will adapt very fast as we, ourselves all have done! Thus, the century of statist social engineering will be undone in very short time when people are left alone and back to the natural state of things and being.

You see my friend, to abolish government is not difficult at all. It happens and takes place many times in front of our eyes. Abolishing a government Is NOT difficult, people do it all the time! But to stop and prevent such destructive organized thuggery to be re-established, it needs anarchist mind and intention at the get-go.

IMHO, That’s the exactly the main reason among others anarchists of all stripes fear to discuss about this only solution! They all repeat the nonsensical mantras “non-violence” don’t they? But deep down, they all know that it’s inevitable and unavoidable!

Is Self-defense violent? Is eliminating threats to your family, your liberty, happiness,safety is violent? Remember my friend, self-preservation, self-interest, are main elements of “spontaneous order/ invisible hand”

And remember, as people, we all don’t need to be “anarchist” or understand “anarchy” to live in the natural state of things and being themselves! “anarchist” “anarchy” are just labels!

It’s nature of all things, living things. creatures, especially humankind.

The “invisible hand” or “spontaneous order” is always with us in this universe. And will function fully once such oppressive and suppressive force was removed.

It's me , the foul-mouth -clumsy man as always.

And the last word is always yours.

Disagreement or agreement is not important to me, since yours ideas are as good/bad/valid as mine. Just a food for thought!

Now my debt to you is paid in full with special care!