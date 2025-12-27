Our wonderful friend from Italy (I guess) sent a well-wishing:

Thus, allow me to take this opportunity to wish you folks all and all your families a better year ahead.

And especially I wish all Palestinians, their children, babies will be free from the river to the sea! Such wonderful day will come and must come as Humanity will prevail over Jewish evil!

—

PS

There’s something funny about “languages” I’d like to share with you folks.

Italian “BUON” means “GOOD” in English.

But ““BUON” in Vietnamese could mean “TRADING”= BUÔN (v)” or “SAD”= “BUỒN (adj)” or “TICKLING” or when acts as a prefix for indicating moody, feel urging to do something such as going to toilet etc.. buồn tiều = feeling urge to urinate.

buồn nôn= Nausea , feeling urge to vomit!

:-) :-) :-)

Thank you Giovani Garotti and all of you folks. We all need to take a break!

Everyone will die. Fear, submission, surrender… will not help to you escape death… So please be brave, be courage, be kind to each other, and live free as true human being before farewell to this world!