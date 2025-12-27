A Well-Wishing from Italy
Our wonderful friend from Italy (I guess) sent a well-wishing:
Thus, allow me to take this opportunity to wish you folks all and all your families a better year ahead.
And especially I wish all Palestinians, their children, babies will be free from the river to the sea! Such wonderful day will come and must come as Humanity will prevail over Jewish evil!
—
PS
There’s something funny about “languages” I’d like to share with you folks.
Italian “BUON” means “GOOD” in English.
But ““BUON” in Vietnamese could mean “TRADING”= BUÔN (v)” or “SAD”= “BUỒN (adj)” or “TICKLING” or when acts as a prefix for indicating moody, feel urging to do something such as going to toilet etc.. buồn tiều = feeling urge to urinate.
buồn nôn= Nausea , feeling urge to vomit!
:-) :-) :-)
Thank you Giovani Garotti and all of you folks. We all need to take a break!