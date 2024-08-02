Share this postA Special Thanks to Merrickthetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherA Special Thanks to MerrickTheTaoOfAnarchyAug 02, 20242Share this postA Special Thanks to Merrickthetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share2Share this postA Special Thanks to Merrickthetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Are you afraid to name them? Quit being a pussy! Wakey² if you're not a "chosen one, " they want you dead! Just as it says in their most sacred Talmud, written thousands of years ago, and which is in every "Synagogue of satan" on earth, right?