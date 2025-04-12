As far as I am concerned, this is not a “debate” but a friendly effort of understanding, correcting, and righting the wrong. It’s good and great.

That’s said. One crucial, fundamental point is missing… (deliberately?)

That is the true reality that Iran and Shia Muslim as a whole have been facing:

-HEAD you are bombed by the Jewish-A per Jewish order, TAIL the Jews will exterminate you per Judaist Ideology!

To be fair…Prof Marrandi did imply and alluded this reality in a very gentle but defiant way.

However, Scott still doubled down on his sophistry of nuke-reality! What he said and argued effectively is “ in order to avoid nuke disaster by the Jews and Seppos (in their perception) people around the world-in this case Iran- must submit to such Jewish-A "perceived reality.”

IMHO, the whole purpose of the so-called negotiation is to use the USA nuke-mongering to subdue, disarm, and weaken Iran so that the Jews will exterminate Iran easier and faster as they have done to other Muslim nations. Please learn this Jewish trick from the stupidity of Qaddafi Libya. Qaddafi decided to trust the Jewish West and gave up all to embraced the Jewish minions ignoring the warning from and wisdom of Louis Farakhan. The rest is history!

Assad cowardly listened to Koshered Putin of not fighting ran to Russia and lives quietly in shame. Look at Libya and Syria now.

I have been studying this issue and following it for decades. The reason the Muslim keep losing and being weakened is NOT just because they have been deeply divided, but mainly because they have not understood their enemy well enough. They have not understood their enemy well enough because they have not tried to know and understand themselves. One example, the Shia Muslim have been weakening themselves with “theocracy” and obsession with women-dressing in such brutal idiocy. Such idiocy has been exploited effectively by their enemy. I am not the only one who have seen this stupidity. Dr Mohamed Mahathir, Tariq Ali have!

Anyway, Scott, by omitting several facts of true reality and substituting with his seppo perceived reality, insisted- I paraphrase- effectively that “Iran should give up its strong defense and come back to Westrun-world community and will be alive and prosperous ever after.”

I felt sick! I let you folks think about this “debate” and make any judgment you may have.

By the way, why have they gone to such length and shameless effort to ostensibly negotiate with Iran in such arrogant manner to make such stupid pretext, despite the fact that they can just bomb Iran with “nukes” and no body dares to say or do a thing? Look at Palestine, Lebanon, Syria… No body dares say or do a thing… “in accordance with international norms and law”… except the Ansar Allah Houthis! That’s true reality!

Simply because they knew that they were unable to finish Iran and Shia Muslim in one blow with “imagined nuke!” They must subdue and weaken Iran and Shia Muslim first. Thit’s true reality! idiots! But I digress so that you folks have chance to excercise your brain.

Even in the West, the Westerners, I do mean “white skin” people don’t even know and understand their own Koshered rulers!

The fact that these “white” experts even now are still whining about the Jewish-A lost the Vietnam War tells me that they don't even understand their own Western system of values!

The Jewish-A did not lose any war except the Bay of Big...They always achieved their objectives, namely testing new weapons, spreading chaos, subduing and destroying other countries’ potentials… then ostensibly ran and deliberately left behind a big mess for the victims to clean… under their new crippling sanctions and embargos!

Only retarded brains believe that they bring “democracy, liberty, human rights” to other peoples especially non-white skin human beings!

That’s me again folks! The last word is always yours.