My dear young friend, "schism" is a big word. If you read Laozi 道德經; (Tao Te ching) you would find that "schism" is a logical consequence of forced "unify/unification" it's unnatural so to speak, since difference/individuality always exist in every thing. Each grain of salt, each drop of water is distinctively different from one another! Harmony exists when differences are NOT forcibly suppressed (or are respected if you like).

You are right, the Viets, like every other group of people under centralized top down pyramid form of organized society. have always been in “schism” throughout their history. Even in their BS legendary history of Mother Au-Co gave birth to 100 eggs which hatched out 100 children. Then the “first Viet Family” ever had a “great schism!” The father took 50 went down to the sea, and the Mother took 50 went up to the mountains… Blah Blah Blah..and later this small tribe/kingdom has been warring within themselves until today! It’s not just Trinh Nguyen (17century) or in modern North/South 1954 and the 1975!

Just like China, Europe, the USA, the Chosen rats in the stolen land etc .. That’s how statism works, my friend.! Every nation and even every family when forced unity and differences are forcibly suppressed or are not respected . then “schism” exists! I strongly recommend you please find time to read 道德經; (Tao Te ching) very short book very concise, but it’s well worth it! You may go further to read 南華經 by Zhungzi this is a real thick book!

Taliban/ Pakistan you must have known this better than I do. Hence my concern is NOT their cultural life which I don’t know much. My concern is the societal strength of a society in response and interact and compete with other societies (or nations) Not to mention that under current Jewish imperialism a “Goyim nation” must somehow acquire military strength to successfully survive! So to speak!

Therefore I just focus on one aspect that you already mentioned above: the great words of your father:

“that mixing religion with politics is always harmful to society” IMHO, this “special characteristic” has held back every Muslim/Arab country. And the same is true with Christian Latin America! And I suspect that’s what exactly the Rats and the West have been trying to keep “their enemies that way!”

Now I know you read Chinese classic novel seriously!

My favorite is not “Three Kingdoms” not even Water Margin 水滸傳 or Journey to the West. Although “Journey to the West” (西遊記;) is rich with Zenism and Buddhist philosophy.

My first choice is always “Warring States” (東周列國志) for it is very rich in “real politics” and human behavior with “arts of playing power ”

In term of romance with a touch of Zen and Taosim, the Dream in Red Chamber (紅樓夢) is greatest.

That’s strictly me anyway. Hope one day you have time to enjoy all those great novels!

Thank you very much for sharing your thought with me and our small group of readers.

The last word is always yours!