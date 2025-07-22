Folks, since our friend West Asian Unity is learning to use PGP encryption, we decided to communicate in “PGP” both in comment and by email. Several interesting issues have been discussed. This time, with pre-arranged agreement, I now can share a half of the recent conversation I had with West Asian Unity with the hope that you folks can shed some light on my silly old-fashioned thought.

====

1- [Humanity is destined to move in the direction of anarchy :-)]

Oh my my! I hope I were you, young, energetic and very optimistic..

Unfortunately, I am a realist, I just cannot see thing the way you do my friend.. Perhaps I have become blind to all those silver-signs you have seen.

After millenniums of statist social engineering with brute-force and all destruction. War, democide, lies after lies.. anarchy will come but not naturally and not peacefully.

Given the way the statists play their power, a kind of “Bastille Day” will come. I have no doubt. But not very soon at least in my life time or even your life time.

The precondition for anarchy given what we have had: It needs a “Bastille Day” without any kind of the Jacobins so to speak, or rather I would dare say a Bastille Day with the well-prepared readiness of swiftly wiping out of any attempt to re-establish statist system.

If one (or usually a small group of psychopaths) dares trying to re-impose their will on others by force/coercion one becomes an existential threat to others and to humanity dignity and liberty. Thus such “one” has no right to exist just as the Jewish terrorist state whose plan and action prove it has no right to exist at all!

2- [ Water from the air. All the pieces are falling into place]

https://genesissystems.com/?gad_campaignid=22546535454#products

https://oncoreenergy.com/applications/residential/

https://www.franklinwh.com/products/apower2-home-battery-backup/]

--

I have heard and seen this kind of technology promises and hype along with thorium around some 20 years ago as I left the Jewish-A and were traveling around Europe. (a lot of chit chats with different people about everything.)

While these new technological products would useful to provide water, one of the most vital element for life, at individual consumption level, I still have certain presrvation on all “technology.”

Human experience has told me that technology provides convinience that leads to dependency on other things… and produces more waste…more problems to solve!

I would like to invite you and our readers to revisit some bigger technologies at higher level as some food for thought.

IMHO with my humble experience despite very limited knowledge on “science”… All these “technology -thing” UNDER STATIST SYSTEM will lead humankind to self-destructive dependency, being controlled, unhappiness, and … war!

The most important thing I remember when I “exchanged” some thoughts on the Soviet technology vs the West and the system of centralized control as a whole with an old Russian engineer who used to work in Hanoi to build “HoChiMinh monument” and “preserve Hochiminh’s cadaver ”during the War, I met him (and his wife) in Berlin-Germany- was that I mentioned Nicolas Tesla. The genius inventor, the hero of humanity who wanted to give humanity free energy ...But…

-Remember what the “state/government power” did to him and all his inventions, anyone?

Such fact and reality forced me to an inescapable conclusion that I wrote years ago that “as long as government still exists and “governs” human society, nothing good for people will be allowed to work. No true solution will be allowed to be implemented.”

One does not need to look back to Nicolas Tesla. Just look at Satoshi Nakamoto and Bitcoin… or just some small solutions for small things such as Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning, Julian Assange.. Or just ordinary people, right now as we speak, who want to drink raw milk! Collecting rain water! Or using marijuana for their illness, for their autistic children!

Have you noticed that right now EVERYONE is hyping up AI in both directions “exciting and scaring” just like “Nuclear Energy?”

Sorry my friend. I am a realist. With all infos and data I have gathered, I cannot afford and/or allow me to be optimistic.

I still remember when I was young I was promised all the wonder by technology. My generation was eagerly dreaming to reach the “year 2000,” with he 21st century with all technological breakthroughs…

And now we have it all, both real and make believe! All have been used to enslave humankind! To take away humanity from humankind!

(In around 1968-70 a Viet composer Y Vũ composed a song titled “year 2000”- I may be wrong on the year of release I just remember 1968-1970 was a very pessimistic period in the South as the Vietcong carried out a Tet Offensive and massacre- quite a few sad pessimistic songs were composed reflecting such sentiment-Please see the appendix)

During 1980s when personal computer began being part of modern life. I remember we had a discussion in my class in which the lecturer said (per text book) that:

“computer/computerization will free people from hard time consuming work and give people more free and leisure time to enjoy life and interact with others!”

As one of the oldest student in the class I went “counter the current” by “predicting that such powerful tool would rob people of their brain power. But I was unable to foresee that this powerful tool would destroy privacy and the concept of privacy in young generation and become (or designed to be) a very effective tool for surveillance and controlling human society.

Remember at that time a CPU had around 1-3 mil transistors- a wonder of the time!

As of 2024, an Intel Core i9-13900K has 25.9 billion transistors, Nvidia's Blackwell-based B100 accelerator 208 billion MOSFETs (Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor)

I let you folks make your own assessment and conclusion.

As for me, up to this very moment, my conviction is clear: (Technological) Convenience is the enemy/negation of independence, liberty, beauty, and happiness, all of which derive from Small and Simplicity.

That’s just me, my friend.

Appendix

The song

Năm 2000 Năm

Tác giả : Y Vũ

Năm hai ngàn năm anh còn lại gì tôi còn lại gì Em còn gì ta còn lại gì Còn chăng là bóng hư không Còn chăng tuổi đá mênh mông Còn chăng tóc xanh phai màu Qua mất rồi vạn ngày thật dài của chúng ta, Của những phôi pha Năm hai nghìn năm tôi còn lại trên cuộc trần Tiếng nhạc hồn ru trọn đời mình Và em có lời đã ghi âm Chồng đĩa cũ mọt mới ăn sâu Và anh có áng văn xưa đầy Cho đến giờ mầu mực nhạt mờ và chúng ta đi vào trong mơ Hai nghìn năm tôi trở về vùng đất thênh thang Tôi gặp người tình cũ bên đường Bây giờ nàng bạc sương tóc mây Năm hai ngàn năm tôi trở về tìm dấu thân yêu Trong bạn bè dần đã qua đời, qua một lần thế kỷ hai mươi. Năm hai ngàn năm mong người nào qua trọn tuổi đời Trăm tuổi già để nhìn loài người Còn đang sống và sống đam mê Còn đang sống dài những năm sau Người hãy ngoái mắt trông sau mình Xem cõi trần bụi hồng nhạt nhoà rồi chúng ta đi về trong mơ Năm hai ngàn năm ta còn gì ? Năm hai ngàn năm ta còn gì ? Năm hai ngàn năm ta còn gì ?

Edited Google translation

Year 2000-

Author: Y Vu

At year Two thousand what do you have left? What do I have left? What do you have left? What do I have left?

Is there still a shadow of nothingness? Is there still an immense age of stone? Is there still faded green hair?

Our long days are gone, Of the fading away

At year Two thousand, I am left on earth The soulful music lulls me for life- And you have recorded lyrics-The old discs are eaten by termites- And I have an old piece of writing- Until now, the ink has faded and we enter a dream.

At year Two thousand, I return to the vast land- I meet my old lover on the roadside Now her hair is cloudy gray ..

At year Two thousand, I return to find traces of all my beloved- In friends who have gradually passed away, through the twentieth century once.

At year Two thousand, I hope someone will live a full life- A hundred years old to see humanity Still living and living passionately. Still living long years later..

Please look back and see the world of dust fading. Then we will go back in a dream

At year Two thousand, what do we have left? At year Two thousand, what do we have left?