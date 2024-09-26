Folks, I know that we have many more important things that need our attention than … personal triviality! But, however, and but…(I know all begins with “but and however”) something very “funny” happened to me that I strongly believe I need to share with you for “YOURS interests!”

You already know that I don’t use mobile/cell phone. But I do possess few old Samsung I bought at second-hand shop. All were rooted with customized OS and so all rubbish google telemetry components were removed personally by this yours truly. I have been using them ONLY as my personal note-books for alarm and reminder and store my personal data such as musics, documentaries, books, articles etc.. and as the crypto teaching tools!

The problem is in Australia right now everything, every “business” has been being digitalized and sucked in the centralized system of control, like Panopticon, at a rapid speed.

My Bank told me (in person) that unless I have a mobile/cell phone I cannot do online purchase or anything with my money except withdrawal a limit cash at ATM or I have to go to see the Bank in person to withdraw over-limit cash, or to do any transfer payment. However… certain authorized companies can automatically debit my fund without going through any “confirm hoop” at all, such as Kogan.com and the like! Go figure!

So some months ago, I planned to take a oversea vacation. So I bought a very cheap pre-plan Sim-card from Kogan.com. Then I came to the Bank in person to inform my Bank about my new mobile number. The Bank officer and I did check and test the SMS security code right at the Bank… All worked fine!

By the way, “somehow” the Aussie thugs “requested” Kogan blocking my new number from making/receiving phone call, except SMS messaging! Since I only need this for SMS security confirmation code in buying ticket/travel insurance and booking accommodation… So I just DILLIGAF about the rest! And when the number was not in used for online transaction, I would remove it from my phone, and turn off the phones.

HOWEVER, ever since the Bank have my Mobile SMS number, whenever I did my online banking, I was asked to look up on my Mobile to see their SMS security codes and enter these codes to confirm my “online banking” and “transaction”… But as I entered the codes.. the Bank AI would always pop-up with “SMS Security codes Suspended!” Since then I could not even do the normal thing like checking balance and download my bank report any more, as I used to be able to do before the “phone number!”

So I went to the bank in person again and requested that my “new number” to be removed!

Once this “number” removed … now I can go “online banking” that allows me ONLY to check balance and download “transaction reports!” Nothing else!

What the free world we live in eh!

Aren’t we so lucky that the criminal gang a.k.a Government and Banking Corporations do care about our money and have tried everything to protect us from our own “reckless” liberty!

This reminds me of Louis Armstrong: