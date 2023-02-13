Wow! He is the MAN!

"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed"

Here what I wrote about the 2nd Amendment in 2020:

"For What The Hell Is Truly The Right To Keep and Bear Arms?"

2nd Amendment TO FIGHT AGAINST TYRANNY!

Why do few Americans understand this?

But I do know and understand why THEY don't want people to understand the true purpose of this most important RIGHT of all!

Well, if you happen to be an American out there, please take heed!

For the rest of us, be a vigilant and claim this right yourselves if your love of freedom is greater than anything else!

The last word is yours as always.

PS

BTW,Folks, anyone who has the link of this full testimony, please inform!